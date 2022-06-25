Left Menu

Police: 5-month-old girl in car fatally shot in Chicago

25-06-2022
A five-month-old girl was shot to death while in the rear of a car in a neighbourhood on Chicago's South Side.

The infant, who was identified as Cecilia Thomas, was struck in the head Friday evening when shots were fired from another vehicle in the South Shore neighbourhood, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Cecilia was taken to a hospital where she later died.

A 41-year-old man in another vehicle was in good condition at a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound near his eye, Chicago police said.

No arrests have been made.

The baby is among the youngest victims of gun violence in Chicago. She would have turned six-months-old in four days, according to Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes, who spoke with Cecilia's mother, expressed anger at the shooter, saying that “you should sleep at night” and urged the person to turn themselves in.

“You just took this baby's life. This baby was an infant, this baby didn't do nothing to you,” he said.

Activist Ja'Mal Green was offering a USD 5,000 reward for information following the shooting.

