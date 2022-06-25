Left Menu

Remarks against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma doesn't turn up before Mumbai cops to record statement

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:33 IST
Remarks against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma doesn't turn up before Mumbai cops to record statement
Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma failed to appear before Mumbai police on Saturday to record her statement in the case registered against her for making allegedly objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a television channel discussion.

An official said an FIR was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station on May 28 and police had executed summons to her via email while a team from here had also visited Delhi to hand over a physical copy, an official said.

''As she did not turn up for recording of statement, we will decide on Monday on further course of action,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

