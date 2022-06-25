Left Menu

UP man suspected of selling hooch dies after police raid, family alleges police excesses; 10 cops booked

A 30-year-old man died hours after police raided his house here on charges of selling hooch even as his family members alleged that he was killed due to police excesses and staged a protest against them throughout the night.An officer said an FIR has been registered against 10 policemen following a complaint by deceased Gautam alias Senas wife.Late on Friday, a team from Merapur police station raided houses of some people in Brahmapuri village whom they suspected to be hooch sellers.The police team recovered hooch from some houses, which was destroyed, and the team returned.

PTI | Farrukhabad | Updated: 25-06-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 22:45 IST
UP man suspected of selling hooch dies after police raid, family alleges police excesses; 10 cops booked
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man died hours after police raided his house here on charges of selling hooch even as his family members alleged that he was killed due to police excesses and staged a protest against them throughout the night.

An officer said an FIR has been registered against 10 policemen following a complaint by deceased Gautam alias Sena's wife.

Late on Friday, a team from Merapur police station raided houses of some people in Brahmapuri village whom they suspected to be hooch sellers.

''The police team recovered hooch from some houses, which was destroyed, and the team returned. At around 1:30 AM, information about the death of one Gautam alias Sena was received on Dial-112. It was alleged that he died due to police beating,'' Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said.

''We have received a complaint regarding the matter from the family members of the deceased,'' the SP said.

Gautam's family members staged a protest against the police throughout the night. They demanded the arrest of the policemen and compensation.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot on Saturday morning and managed to take the body for post-mortem. However, the report was ''inconclusive'' and hence his viscera has been preserved, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Pratap told PTI, ''An FIR has been lodged against 10 police personnel on the basis of the police complaint filed by the wife of the deceased. Four of these accused police men are named while the others are unidentified. The investigation of the matter is under way.'' The body was cremated by the family late on Saturday amid police presence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022