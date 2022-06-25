UP man suspected of selling hooch dies after police raid, family alleges police excesses; 10 cops booked

A 30-year-old man died hours after police raided his house here on charges of selling hooch even as his family members alleged that he was killed due to police excesses and staged a protest against them throughout the night.

An officer said an FIR has been registered against 10 policemen following a complaint by deceased Gautam alias Sena's wife.

Late on Friday, a team from Merapur police station raided houses of some people in Brahmapuri village whom they suspected to be hooch sellers.

''The police team recovered hooch from some houses, which was destroyed, and the team returned. At around 1:30 AM, information about the death of one Gautam alias Sena was received on Dial-112. It was alleged that he died due to police beating,'' Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said.

''We have received a complaint regarding the matter from the family members of the deceased,'' the SP said.

Gautam's family members staged a protest against the police throughout the night. They demanded the arrest of the policemen and compensation.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot on Saturday morning and managed to take the body for post-mortem. However, the report was ''inconclusive'' and hence his viscera has been preserved, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Pratap told PTI, ''An FIR has been lodged against 10 police personnel on the basis of the police complaint filed by the wife of the deceased. Four of these accused police men are named while the others are unidentified. The investigation of the matter is under way.'' The body was cremated by the family late on Saturday amid police presence.

