Couple, daughter found murdered in Assam

A couple and their daughter were found murdered inside their house in Assams Jorhat district on Saturday, police said.The mother and daughter were found in a half-naked condition and it is suspected that they were raped before being killed on Friday night, a police officer said.One person has been identified and a manhunt launched to nab him, he said, adding an illicit relationship with either of the women is suspected to be the reason behind the triple murders.The dead bodies were found by neighbours in the familys thatched-roof house near a brick kiln in Khatisona area on Saturday morning.

PTI | Jorhat | Updated: 25-06-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 22:49 IST
Couple, daughter found murdered in Assam
A couple and their daughter were found murdered inside their house in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday, police said.

The mother and daughter were found in a half-naked condition and it is suspected that they were raped before being killed on Friday night, a police officer said.

One person has been identified and a manhunt launched to nab him, he said, adding an illicit relationship with either of the women is suspected to be the reason behind the triple murders.

The dead bodies were found by neighbours in the family's thatched-roof house near a brick kiln in Khatisona area on Saturday morning. The man, who hailed from Sonitpur district, was the caretaker of the brick kiln. A shirt and a dagger have been found near the house, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

