Russia's Shoigu visits troops involved in Ukraine operation- ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected Russian troop units involved in Ukraine, the defense ministry said on Sunday.

"At the command posts of Russian units, Army General Sergei Shoigu heard reports from the commanders on the current situation and actions of the Russian Armed Forces in the main operational areas," the ministry said in a statement. It was not immediately clear when the visit took place or if Shoigu had visited Ukraine itself.

