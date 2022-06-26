India reports 11,739 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

India reported 11,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The cumulative COVID-19 cases stand at 4,33,89,973. Active cases now constitute 0.21 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Active COVID-19 cases in the country rise to 92,576.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.59 per cent. As many as 25 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry bulletin stated.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.60 per cent while the total COVID recoveries now stand at 4,27,72,398. India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the 197-crore milestone on Saturday, according to Press Information Bureau. More than 11 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 7 pm. (ANI)

