Gurugram: 2 arrested for transporting over 60 kg cannabis between states
Police here on Sunday arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly transporting over 60 kg of cannabis between states.
They were transporting the psychoactive drug were Pune in Maharashtra to Delhi in a truck, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle coming from Dharuhera, a town in Haryana, and recovered 64 kg 380 gram of cannabis.
The duo has been booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said. ''The accused during interrogation revealed of making one such delivery earlier'', said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP crime.
