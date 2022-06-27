Left Menu

Tamil Nadu logs 1,472 fresh COVID infections

COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu witnessed a sharp rise as the state reported 1,472 fresh infections on Sunday, pushing the active caseload to 7,458, according to the State health bulletin.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-06-2022 03:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 03:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu witnessed a sharp rise as the state reported 1,472 fresh infections on Sunday, pushing the active caseload to 7,458, according to the State health bulletin. In Tamil Nadu, as many as 691 people have recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian chaired a meeting with officials in view of the rising cases of COVID-19. The meeting was held at the office of the Municipal Corporation of Chennai. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Senthil Kumar, Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan, Chennai Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar and Public health service officer's participated in this meeting.

Meanwhile, India reported 11,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The cumulative COVID-19 cases stand at 4,33,89,973. Active cases now constitute 0.21 per cent of the country's total positive cases. An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Active COVID-19 cases in the country rise to 92,576. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.59 per cent. As many as 25 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry bulletin stated.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.60 per cent while the total COVID recoveries now stand at 4,27,72,398. India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the 197-crore milestone on Saturday, according to Press Information Bureau. More than 11 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 7 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

