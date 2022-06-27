Left Menu

Parl Committee on Subordinate Legislation to discuss Corporate Social Responsibility

Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation will meet today to review the fulfilment of statutory obligations and achievement of targets on Corporate Social Responsibility.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 12:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation will meet today to review the fulfilment of statutory obligations and achievement of targets on Corporate Social Responsibility. The Committee will discuss issues as mandated under the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014 along with its subsequent amendment.

The meeting is scheduled for 11.30 am inside Parliament premises under the Chairmanship of Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh. The Committee consists of 15 Members representing different political parties and walks of life.

The functions of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation are to scrutinize and report to the House whether the powers to make regulations, rules, sub-rules, and bye-laws conferred by the Constitution or delegated by Parliament are being properly exercised within such delegation. The Committee looks at whether the executive branch is properly utilizing its authorities to enact regulations, rules, sub-rules, and bye-laws that have been delegated by Parliament or bestowed by the Constitution.

It is present in both houses of the Parliament--the Rajya Sabha and the Lok sabha. The Committee consists of 15 members in both houses. Members are nominated by the Speaker or Chairman in the Loksabha and the Rajya Sabha respectively. Ministers can't be members of this committee.

The Chairman of the Committee is appointed by the Speaker or Chairman among its members. Chairman has only a casting vote in discussions.(ANI)

