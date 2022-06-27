Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

A 31-year-old IT professional was arrested for allegedly raping a colleague after getting her drunk in his house in the Bavdhan area of Pune, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on June 6 when the accused called the woman, who is his subordinate, for a meal, then forced her to have liquor and raped her, the Hinjawadi police station official said.

''He again called her to his home on June 10 after threatening to make videos of what conspired on June 6 viral. He raped her again. When the accused forced her to come home on June 25, she approached the police,'' he said.

The man was held under IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (sexual harassment), and 327 (causing hurt by means of poison), the official informed.

