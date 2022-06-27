Encounter underway in J-K's Kulgam
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.No casualties have been reported so far. Encounter has started at Nowpora-Kherpora, Trubji area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, a police spokesman tweeted.PTI MIJ DV
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-06-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 14:21 IST
- Country:
- India
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
No casualties have been reported so far. ''#Encounter has started at Nowpora-Kherpora, Trubji area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,'' a police spokesman tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
One arrested for stoking communal tension in Doda., curfew continues in parts of Jammu region’s Chenab valley
KIYG: Adil Altaf, a tailor's son, wins Jammu and Kashmir's first cycling gold
Will ensure honourable return & rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits: Union Minister
JMC passes resolutions to rename two city squares in Jammu
Prophet remark row: Peaceful protest held in Jammu