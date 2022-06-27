Encounter underway in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

No casualties have been reported so far. ''#Encounter has started at Nowpora-Kherpora, Trubji area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,'' a police spokesman tweeted.

