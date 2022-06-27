Left Menu

Rebel Maha minister's supporters & Sena workers try to confront each other; cops intervene to avert clash

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-06-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 14:22 IST
The supporters of rebel Maharashtra minister Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, who is camping with the Eknath Shinde-led group in Guwahati, and some Shiv Sena workers came face to face with each other in Kolhapur district on Monday. However, police intervened and tried to keep the two groups away from each other to avoid a clash, a senior police official said. The supporters of Yadravkar, an independent MLA from Shirol in Kolhapur, came out to back him in Jaysingpur town, one of the supporters said. A group of Shiv Sena workers also tried to stage a protest near the spot.

Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade told PTI that Yadravkar's had supporters gathered outside the MLA's office. The police stopped the Shiv Sena workers, who were approaching the spot, about 200 metres away, he said.

''Heavy security has been deployed. The police are ensuring the two sides do not clash,'' Balkawade said.

Nine ministers of the Shiv Sena have so far joined the rebel camp in Assam's Guwahati city.

Majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs have sided with Shinde and are currently camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.

