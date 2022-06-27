Juvenile held for killing man in Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile on Monday morning in an argument in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar, police said.

The deceased, identified as Robin, was allegedly drunk at the time he was stabbed, they said.

A 17-year-old boy, Robin's neighbour, has been apprehended in connection with the incident, they said.

According to police, the two had an argument during which they hurled abuses at each other, and as it got heated, the juvenile went to his home, returned with a knife, and stabbed Robin to death.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, a police officer said.

''A case of murder under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The juvenile has been apprehended and weapon of offence has also been recovered,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

