Left Menu

President sends condolences at Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

While the President awaits more information on the incident, his thoughts are with the families who have lost children, as well as families who are awaiting confirmation of how their children may have been affected, the Presidency said in a statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-06-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 15:30 IST
President sends condolences at Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
The President expects the law to take its course following investigations into the tragedy. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences and concern at the death of 22 teenagers at a tavern in Scenery Park, East London, in the early hours of Sunday.

While the President awaits more information on the incident, his thoughts are with the families who have lost children, as well as families who are awaiting confirmation of how their children may have been affected, the Presidency said in a statement. The Presidency said the President is concerned about the reported circumstances under which such young people were gathered at a venue which, on the face of it, should be off limits to persons under the age of 18. The President expects the law to take its course following investigations into the tragedy.

"This tragedy is made even more grave by its occurrence during Youth Month – a time during which we celebrate young people, and advocate and advance opportunities for improved socio-economic conditions for the youth of our nation," President Ramaphosa said. –S

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022