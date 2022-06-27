Left Menu

Russia bars entry to 43 Canadians in sanctions response

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 15:40 IST
Russia sanctioned 43 Canadian citizens on Monday, barring them from entering the country in a tit-for-tat response to Western sanctions on Moscow.

The list, published by the foreign ministry, included the chairperson of Canada's governing Liberal Party, Suzanne Cowan, and the former governor of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, Mark Carney.

In April, Moscow sanctioned 61 Canadian officials and journalists. It has barred dozens of other Western politicians, journalists and business figures from entering Russia.

