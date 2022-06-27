Left Menu

Terrorist arrested in J-K's Doda; arms, ammunition recovered

Doda Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist and recovered one Chinese pistol, two magazines, 14 live cartridges and one mobile phone from his possession.

27-06-2022
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Doda Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist and recovered one Chinese pistol, two magazines, 14 live cartridges and one mobile phone from his possession. The terrorist has been identified as Fareed Ahmad, a resident of Koti Doda, said the police.

As an increased security measure before the Amarnath yatra, a police party of Doda police station laid a Naka on the outskirts of Doda Town and intercepted a young man carrying arms and ammunition. After the accused was taken into custody and a special team started an investigation into the matter it came to the fore that Ahmad had received arms and ammunition from a suspect in March 2022 and he was tasked with attacking police personnel in Doda.

However, the timely and swift action of the Doda Police foiled this nefarious plot. An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Doda.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused is highly radicalised and used to receive calls from terror commanders based across the border and was motivated to work for terror outfits in Kashmir valley and the Doda region. Further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

