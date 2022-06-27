Sudan to summon back its ambassador to Ethiopia after soldiers killed
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 27-06-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:53 IST
Sudan will summon back its ambassador to Addis Ababa immediately for consultations following the killing of seven Sudanese soldiers who were being held captive by the Ethiopian military, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
The ministry will also summon the Ethiopian ambassador to Khartoum on Monday to directly condemn the killing, it added.
