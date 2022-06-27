Left Menu

Russia says Ukraine at fault for missile landing on Kyiv residential building

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-06-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 17:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that a missile hitting a Kyiv residential building over the weekend could have been the result of a failure of Ukraine's air defence system. Ukraine said Russia struck the capital Kyiv for the first time in weeks over the weekend, with U.S. President Joe Biden saying the attacks were more evidence of Russia's "barbarism" in its offensive against Ukraine.

In a statement, the Russian defence ministry said it believes a Ukrainian Buk missile system intercepted an S-300 air defence missile which then "fell down to a residential building." Russia said all four of its missiles launched against an arms factory in Kyiv hit their target.

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

