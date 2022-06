Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday

Order of play on the main show courts on the second day of the Wimbledon championships on Tuesday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Jana Fett (Croatia) Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

Serena Williams (United States) v Harmony Tan (France) COURT ONE (1200)

8-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v Cristian Garin (Chile) Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) v 16-Simona Halep (Romania)

Alexander Ritschard (Switzerland) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

