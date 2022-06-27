Left Menu

Wrecked Russian tanks on show in Warsaw as Poland hails Ukraine's courage

Long suspicious of Russia's intentions in central and eastern Europe, Poland has emerged as one of neighbouring Ukraine's staunchest allies since President Vladimir Putin's forces launched what the Kremlin calls its "special military operation". "This exhibition proves that Russians can be defeated," aide Michal Dworczyk told reporters.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 27-06-2022 19:35 IST
Two Russian tanks destroyed on the battlefields of northern Ukraine went on display in Warsaw on Monday, in what the Polish prime minister's senior aide said provided evidence that Kyiv could win the war. Long suspicious of Russia's intentions in central and eastern Europe, Poland has emerged as one of neighbouring Ukraine's staunchest allies since President Vladimir Putin's forces launched what the Kremlin calls its "special military operation".

"This exhibition proves that Russians can be defeated," aide Michal Dworczyk told reporters. "Many groups of people, mainly in Europe, said that the Russian army is invincible... This destroyed Russian equipment proves that determination and courage help in defeating the Russian army." Dworczyk spoke as Russian forces bombarded Lysychansk, the last big city still held by Ukrainian troops in the eastern Luhansk province.

"We saw and destroyed many of those tanks," said James, a 56-year old lawyer from Oregon in the United States who fought with the Ukrainian army before coming to Poland. "Fortunately, the Ukrainian army is highly motivated, very well equipped, fighting on (their) own soil, fighting for their homes, their women and children."

The tanks are also booked to go on show in Madrid and Lisbon, organisers of the display said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

