Fraudster impersonates T'gana top cop

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-06-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 20:25 IST
A case was registered here after an unidentified person impersonating Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy sought money through messages to some police officials and civilians via an instant messaging application, police said on Monday. The money sought was for a medical emergency and the unknown number carried a display picture of the DGP, they said. The matter was communicated from the DGP office to the Cyber Crime police station here. Following this, a case was registered, said a senior police official. Investigations were on to find out to identify the accused, he added.

