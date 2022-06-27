Left Menu

Russia says it is expelling eight Greek diplomats

Russia declared eight Greek diplomats "personae non gratae" and gave them eight days to leave the country, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

Russia declared eight Greek diplomats "personae non gratae" and gave them eight days to leave the country, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday. The foreign ministry said it had summoned the Greek ambassador to protest over what it called "the confrontational course of the Greek authorities towards Russia, including the supply of weapons and military equipment to the Kyiv regime".

The ministry said it had also protested against a Greek decision to declare a group of Russian diplomats "personae non gratae". Greece is a member of NATO and the European Union and has joined EU sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

