Left Menu

Russian-backed separatists say family can speak with condemned Moroccan - RIA

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have granted relatives permission to speak with a Moroccan citizen sentenced to death for fighting with Ukrainian forces, the RIA Novosti agency reported on Monday, citing a top official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). A court in the breakaway DPR, which is recognised only by Russia, this month sentenced Brahim Saadoun, 21, and two Britons to death in what Western politicians have decried as a show trial.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:13 IST
Russian-backed separatists say family can speak with condemned Moroccan - RIA

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have granted relatives permission to speak with a Moroccan citizen sentenced to death for fighting with Ukrainian forces, the RIA Novosti agency reported on Monday, citing a top official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

A court in the breakaway DPR, which is recognised only by Russia, this month sentenced Brahim Saadoun, 21, and two Britons to death in what Western politicians have decried as a show trial. Although the men were all serving under contract with the Ukrainian armed forces fighting the Russian invasion, both the DNR and Moscow consider them mercenaries, and therefore outside the protection of the Geneva Conventions, which forbid the execution of prisoners of war.

Unlike Russia, the DNR, which Moscow says it wants to "liberate" from Ukrainian control, has the death penalty on its statute book. "The relatives contacted the lawyers who were provided to the gentleman ... in particular, there was a request for communication and also to provide their own lawyer," RIA Novosti quoted Natalya Nikonorova, foreign minister of the DNR, as saying. "As far as I know, this request was granted."

DPR officials said Saadoun as well as Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner have less than two weeks left to appeal the sentence, which was handed down following a rapid trial inside the breakaway republic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022