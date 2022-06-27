Left Menu

Ethiopia denies Sudan's accusation it executed Sudanese soldiers, civilian

The incident would be investigated, it said. Accusing Ethiopia of displaying the bodies in public, Sudan's foreign ministry said it was summoning the Ethiopian ambassador in Khartoum, calling its own ambassador back from Addis Ababa for discussions, and preparing a formal complaint to the U.N. Security Council.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:32 IST
Ethiopia denies Sudan's accusation it executed Sudanese soldiers, civilian

Ethiopia on Monday denied Sudan's accusation that its army had captured and executed seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian, instead blaming the killings on a local militia.

Skirmishes between the neighbouring countries have erupted in recent years over the contested and fertile al-Fashqa border region. Sudan's foreign ministry said on Monday the men had been seized on Sudanese territory on June 22 and taken into Ethiopia where they were killed.

In a statement on Monday, Ethiopia's foreign ministry said the facts of the incident were misrepresented and that the deaths were a result of a skirmish between Sudanese soldiers, who they said had staged an incursion into Ethiopian land, and a local militia. The incident would be investigated, it said.

Accusing Ethiopia of displaying the bodies in public, Sudan's foreign ministry said it was summoning the Ethiopian ambassador in Khartoum, calling its own ambassador back from Addis Ababa for discussions, and preparing a formal complaint to the U.N. Security Council. Following a visit to the area, Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said "the response would be felt on the ground," and that "no new movements or trespasses into Sudanese land would be allowed."

The Ethiopian statement said the Ethiopian government "hopes that the Sudanese Government would restrain itself from any escalation of the incident and would take measures that could de-escalate the situation." Tensions have been particularly high in recent years due to Ethiopia's construction of a hydropower dam on the Blue Nile, which Sudan and Egypt fear could affect their main water supply.

A conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region has also sent tens of thousands of refugees over the border into eastern Sudan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022