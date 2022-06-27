Left Menu

Ties to Russia cannot return to what they were pre-Ukraine war - Scholz

"When the situation changes, we have to change," Scholz said in a televised statement at the end of the second day of the G7 summit taking place in a castle resort in the Bavarian Alps. Scholz, who is hosting this year's gathering, said that the G7 leaders had held constructive discussions with the guest nations on Monday - India, Indonesia, Senegal, South Africa and Argentina - which he labeled "democracies of the future". Listening to each other creates mutual understanding and makes our work easier," he said.

Reuters | Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:47 IST
Ties to Russia cannot return to what they were pre-Ukraine war - Scholz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a summit of the Group of Seven rich democracies on Monday there would be no return to the times before Russia's attack on Ukraine, which had ushered in long-term changes in international relations. "When the situation changes, we have to change," Scholz said in a televised statement at the end of the second day of the G7 summit taking place in a castle resort in the Bavarian Alps.

Scholz, who is hosting this year's gathering, said that the G7 leaders had held constructive discussions with the guest nations on Monday - India, Indonesia, Senegal, South Africa and Argentina - which he labeled "democracies of the future". "It is good, important and necessary that we talk to each other. Listening to each other creates mutual understanding and makes our work easier," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
3
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022