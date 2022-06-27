Ties to Russia cannot return to what they were pre-Ukraine war - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a summit of the Group of Seven rich democracies on Monday there would be no return to the times before Russia's attack on Ukraine, which had ushered in long-term changes in international relations. "When the situation changes, we have to change," Scholz said in a televised statement at the end of the second day of the G7 summit taking place in a castle resort in the Bavarian Alps.

Scholz, who is hosting this year's gathering, said that the G7 leaders had held constructive discussions with the guest nations on Monday - India, Indonesia, Senegal, South Africa and Argentina - which he labeled "democracies of the future". "It is good, important and necessary that we talk to each other. Listening to each other creates mutual understanding and makes our work easier," he said.

