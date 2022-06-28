Eight killed, 21 wounded in Russian missile attack on Lysychansk - local governor

At least eight civilians were killed and 21 wounded in Russian missile attack on Lysychansk on Monday, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Today, when the civilian people were collecting water from a water tank, the Russians aimed at the crowd," Gaidai said.

There was no immediate comment from Russia, which denies targeting civilians. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. (Reporting in Kyiv by Max Hunder; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)