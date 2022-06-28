Eight killed, 21 wounded in Russian missile attack on Lysychansk - local governor
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 00:41 IST
At least eight civilians were killed and 21 wounded in Russian missile attack on Lysychansk on Monday, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region said on the Telegram messaging app.
"Today, when the civilian people were collecting water from a water tank, the Russians aimed at the crowd," Gaidai said.
There was no immediate comment from Russia, which denies targeting civilians. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. (Reporting in Kyiv by Max Hunder; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lysychansk
- Serhiy Gaidai
- Russians
- Telegram
- Russia
- Luhansk
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- Melbourne
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 7-Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
Canada decries official's visit to Russian embassy event
S-400 defence missile system delivery proceeding well: Russian envoy
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
What next? Ukraine's allies divided over Russia endgame