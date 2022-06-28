Left Menu

Ujjal Bhuyan sworn in as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-06-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 10:10 IST
Ujjal Bhuyan sworn in as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Tuesday in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to Justice Bhuyan.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and some of his cabinet colleagues, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Born on August 2, 1964 in Guwahati, Justice Bhuyan was appointed as Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011 and confirmed on March 20, 2013.

He was transferred to Bombay High Court and took oath as judge on October 3, 2019. The judge was transferred to Telangana High Court on October 22, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022