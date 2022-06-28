Venugopal may get fresh term as A-G
Senior advocate K K Venugopal may get a fresh term as Attorney General for India, sources in the government said on Tuesday.A final decision would be taken in a day or two.Venugopals current one year tem ends on June 30.The attorney general usually has a tenure of three years.
A final decision would be taken in a day or two.
Venugopal's current one year tem ends on June 30.
The attorney general usually has a tenure of three years. When Venugopal's first term as AG was to end in 2020, he had requested the government to give him a one-year tenure keeping in mind his advanced age. He is 91.
Last year too, Venugopal was reappointed for one year.
In view of the high-profile cases Venugopal is handling in the Supreme Court and his experience at the Bar, the government may reappoint him again. There was no word yet on the period for which he could be reappointed to the constitutional post.
The law ministry has informed the government that his term ends on June 30 and the post needs to be filled.
He first took over as the attorney general, the top law officer of the Union government, on July 1, 2017, succeeding Mukul Rohatgi.
