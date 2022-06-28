UK's army chief: we need to be able to mobilise faster to deter Russia threat
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2022
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British army's Chief of the General Staff Patrick Sanders said on Tuesday that the army needed to be able to mobilize faster to deter the threat from Russia.
