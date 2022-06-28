Left Menu

Maha: Man held, minor detained for printing, circulating fake currency notes

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-06-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:02 IST
A 25-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile detained for allegedly printing and circulating fake currency notes in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, officials of the city's police's crime unit-I nabbed the accused in Mumbra area on Monday evening, inspector Krishna Kokni said.

The police seized 250 fake notes of Rs 100 denomination from the accused Jaid Chandbadshah Shaikh, a resident of Rashind Compound, he said.

On questioning, the arrested accused revealed that a 17-year-old boy had allegedly printed and supplied the notes to him, the official said.

The police raided the boy's residence and found a laptop, 91 counterfeit notes of Rs 100, nine sheets of papers on which the currency notes were printed among other items, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered with the Mumbra police station, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

