France's Macron: Russia has one goal - the surrender of Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 17:08 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron told the G7 summit that Russia had one goal in mind - the surrender of Ukraine.
"Right now, it is clear, Russia's attack on Ukraine's territory has one objective - the surrender of Ukraine," said Macron.
