France's Macron: Russia has one goal - the surrender of Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 17:08 IST
Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
French President Emmanuel Macron told the G7 summit that Russia had one goal in mind - the surrender of Ukraine.

"Right now, it is clear, Russia's attack on Ukraine's territory has one objective - the surrender of Ukraine," said Macron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

