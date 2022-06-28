Death toll from migrants found in truck in Texas reaches 50, Mexico says
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-06-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 18:04 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Fifty migrants have been found dead inside a truck in Texas, Mexico's Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said on Tuesday.
Some 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans and two Hondurans were identified among the dead, the minister said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Texas
- Hondurans
- Guatemalans
- Mexicans
- Marcelo Ebrard
- Mexico
Advertisement