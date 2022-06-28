Left Menu

Death toll from migrants found in truck in Texas reaches 50, Mexico says

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-06-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 18:04 IST
Marcelo Ebrard Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Mexico

Fifty migrants have been found dead inside a truck in Texas, Mexico's Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said on Tuesday.

Some 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans and two Hondurans were identified among the dead, the minister said on Twitter.

