Differently-abled people protest outside Kerala secretariat for permanent jobs

A group of differently-abled people, who were employed in government departments on temporary basis and then discharged, have been protesting outside the Kerala government secretariat seeking permanent government jobs.

The protesters, who suffer from 40 to 80 per cent disabilities, have blocked the road in front of the secretariat since June 27 when they commenced their indefinite agitation seeking reinstatement in permanent positions.

As a result, traffic movement in the area was disrupted, police said.

A senior officer of the Cantonment police station said by Tuesday afternoon, the protesters had moved away and traffic movement was restored.

According to the protesters, they had submitted applications to the government several times and staged a hunger strike at the same place on February 28, but to no avail.

They told a TV channel that if their demands are not met, they will strengthen their agitation and even block all the gates of the secretariat preventing officials from entering it.

