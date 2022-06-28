Left Menu

Tax avoidance through Netherlands down since 2019, government says

In a letter to parliament, the Finance Ministry estimated that cash flows through the Netherlands to countries with very low taxation rates had fallen by 85% from 38.5 billion euros ($40.5 billion) in 2019 to 6 billion euros in 2021. In 2021, the Dutch government began imposing a tax on outgoing interest payments and royalties to countries that have a tax rate of less than 9%, after criticism from tax fairness advocates and pressure from other governments.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:01 IST
Tax avoidance through Netherlands down since 2019, government says
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The Dutch government on Tuesday said that tax avoidance it enables - in the form of money funnelled through the Netherlands to tax havens - has declined significantly since 2019, citing data from the central bank. In a letter to parliament, the Finance Ministry estimated that cash flows through the Netherlands to countries with very low taxation rates had fallen by 85% from 38.5 billion euros ($40.5 billion) in 2019 to 6 billion euros in 2021.

In 2021, the Dutch government began imposing a tax on outgoing interest payments and royalties to countries that have a tax rate of less than 9%, after criticism from tax fairness advocates and pressure from other governments. It will impose a similar tax on dividends to low-taxation jurisdictions beginning in 2024.

"Our struggle against tax avoidance is not done, there are still too many mailbox companies in the Netherlands," said deputy finance minister Marnix van Rij in a statement. "The cabinet wants to deepen its cooperation with other countries to fight abuses by companies that act as a funnel."

In 2020, the government acknowledged that its previous estimates of cash flows through the Netherlands to low-tax countries had been too low. It said the reason was surveys conducted on its behalf by SEO Amsterdam Economics had only looked at payments made in each year and not considered retained earnings that would be paid out later. ($1 = 0.9514 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022