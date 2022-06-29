Left Menu

Declaration with Turkey does not list individuals for extradition, says Finland's Niinisto

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 29-06-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 01:03 IST
Declaration with Turkey does not list individuals for extradition, says Finland's Niinisto
The trilateral memorandum that Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed on Tuesday to confirm Turkish support for the Nordic countries' bid to join NATO does not list individuals for extradition, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto told reporters. Niinisto said the memorandum, which will be made public only later, describes principles for extraditions related to terrorism, not individual citizens.

Up until Tuesday, Turkey had blocked bids by Sweden and Finland to join the Western military alliance, accusing them of supporting groups Ankara views as terrorists.

