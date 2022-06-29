CEO of Brazil's Caixa under investigation for sexual harassment -local media

The chief executive of Brazil's state lender Caixa Economica Federal, Pedro Guimaraes, is being investigated by the federal prosecutor's office for sexual harassment, local news website Metropoles reported on Tuesday. According to the report, the investigation was launched after a group of the lender's employees made a complaint about alleged episodes of sexual harassment committed by Guimaraes.

Guimaraes has not addressed the report publicly, and the federal prosecutor's office and Caixa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Guimaraes has held the CEO position at Caixa since the beginning of President Jair Bolsonaro's term in 2019, and had been considered as a possible running mate for Bolsonaro ahead of the country's upcoming October election.

