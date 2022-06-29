Left Menu

CEO of Brazil's Caixa under investigation for sexual harassment -local media

The chief executive of Brazil's state lender Caixa Economica Federal, Pedro Guimaraes, is being investigated by the federal prosecutor's office for sexual harassment, local news website Metropoles reported on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 03:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 03:57 IST
CEO of Brazil's Caixa under investigation for sexual harassment -local media

The chief executive of Brazil's state lender Caixa Economica Federal, Pedro Guimaraes, is being investigated by the federal prosecutor's office for sexual harassment, local news website Metropoles reported on Tuesday. According to the report, the investigation was launched after a group of the lender's employees made a complaint about alleged episodes of sexual harassment committed by Guimaraes.

Guimaraes has not addressed the report publicly, and the federal prosecutor's office and Caixa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Guimaraes has held the CEO position at Caixa since the beginning of President Jair Bolsonaro's term in 2019, and had been considered as a possible running mate for Bolsonaro ahead of the country's upcoming October election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022