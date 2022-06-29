Mamata condemns Udaipur killing and violence
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur and said violence and extremism are unacceptable.
"Violence and extremism are unacceptable, no matter what! I strongly condemn what happened in Udaipur. As law takes its own course of action, I urge everyone to maintain peace." Banerjee tweeted.
Two men with a cleaver murdered a tailor In Udaipur and posted videos online on Tuesday that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, triggering stray cases of violence in the historic city, a part of which was placed under curfew. The men who allegedly carried out the daylight murder posted videos online admitting to the crime and were taken into custody by police.
