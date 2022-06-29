Britain sanctions Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin

Britain announced sanctions on oligarch Vladimir Potanin on Wednesday, describing him as Russia's second-richest man.

"Potanin continues to amass wealth as he supports Putin's regime, acquiring Rosbank, and shares in Tinkoff Bank in the period since Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the government press notice accompanying the announcement said.

