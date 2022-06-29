Britain sanctions Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin
Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 15:46 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain announced sanctions on oligarch Vladimir Potanin on Wednesday, describing him as Russia's second-richest man.
"Potanin continues to amass wealth as he supports Putin's regime, acquiring Rosbank, and shares in Tinkoff Bank in the period since Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the government press notice accompanying the announcement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Potanin
- Russia
- Britain
- Ukraine
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion
Five killed, 22 injured in Ukranian artillery attacks in Donetsk, Russian-backed separatists say
WRAPUP 3-No way out for Ukrainians in embattled city as Russian forces destroy last bridge
Pope criticises Russia over cruelty in Ukraine but says war perhaps provoked
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now