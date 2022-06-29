Left Menu

Britain sanctions Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin

Updated: 29-06-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 15:46 IST
UK flag (Representative image) Image Credit: ANI
Britain announced sanctions on oligarch Vladimir Potanin on Wednesday, describing him as Russia's second-richest man.

"Potanin continues to amass wealth as he supports Putin's regime, acquiring Rosbank, and shares in Tinkoff Bank in the period since Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the government press notice accompanying the announcement said.

