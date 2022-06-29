Remove booster pumps from water supply pipelines: NDMC advisory to residents, consumers

Left Menu

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC on Wednesday issued advisory to the residents of its area and consumers to immediately remove their booster pumps installed directly on water supply pipelines. It also causes disturbance in water management of NDMC area and to deliver proper water supply to each and every consumer.

29-06-2022
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday issued advisory to the residents of its area and consumers to immediately remove their booster pumps installed directly on water supply pipelines. The civic body said consumers may install or continue use of booster pumps for lifting water from their surface tanks and underground reservoir to overhead tanks if required.

''It is informed to its area residents and consumers that installation of on-line booster pumps directly on water supply pipeline is illegal and is not permissible for direct filling underground tanks or overhead tanks,'' it said.

It said installation of booster pumps on water supply pipeline is the main cause of contamination, difficulty in maintaining uniform pressure and distribution network of water supply pipelines. ''It also causes disturbance in water management of NDMC area and to deliver proper water supply to each and every consumer. It also increases the electricity consumption and additional load on total electricity supply,'' it added.

The civic body also warned its residents and consumers that if any online booster pumps is found on water supply line, ''action shall be initiated against the defaulter which may result permanent disconnection of their water connections besides taking other legal actions against the defaulter''. The NDMC area has over 19,000 water connections out of which 15,978 are domestic connections while 3,157 connections are non-domestic.

