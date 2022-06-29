Left Menu

Swedish PM says will follow local and international law over extraditions after NATO deal

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-06-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 16:46 IST
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday any increase in extraditions as a result of the agreement struck with Turkey to let the Nordic country join NATO would depend on what information was received from Turkish authorities.

"It depends on what information we do get from Turkey in this area," she told Reuters. "In all extraditions, we continue to follow Swedish and international law and, of course, follow the European Convention on extraditions."

Sweden and Finland took a significant step toward membership of NATO as Turkey lifted a veto on them joining on Tuesday after the Nordic countries agreed to a series of security measures.

