US, S.Korea, Japan cite ongoing concerns over N.Korea missile tests

U.S. President Joe Biden along with the leaders of South Korea and Japan on Wednesday cited ongoing worries over Pyongyang's missile tests and said the three allied countries' cooperation on North Korea was essential.

"We remain deeply concerned," Biden said at a trilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the NATO summit.

