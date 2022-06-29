Left Menu

Russian court lets opposition figure's jail term stand

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:38 IST
Russian court lets opposition figure's jail term stand
A court in Moscow on Wednesday rejected a prominent Russian opposition figure's appeal of the 15-day jail sentence he received on charges of failing to obey police.

The decision by the Moscow City Court, the capital's highest municipal judicial body, came one day after Ilya Yashin was sentenced.

Yashin, who has publicly criticised Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, was detained late Monday in a Moscow park. Police said he grabbed an officer by his uniform and insulted police, which Yashin denied.

In May, Yashin was ordered to pay 90,000 rubles (USD 1700) on charges of discrediting the Russian military.

Russia has cracked down on critics of its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

A well-known dissident, Vladimir Kara-Murza, was arrested in April and remains jailed while awaiting trial on charges of spreading false information about the military. The offense carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years.

