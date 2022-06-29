Left Menu

Police: Virginia toddler left in car dies, father kills self

A toddler accidentally left in a vehicle for hours died Tuesday and police said his father was found dead in an apparent suicide at their Virginia home, police said.Chesterfield County Police received a call around 1145 am indicating that an 18-month-old boy may have been left in a vehicle for several hours, police said in a news release.Lt. Col.

PTI | Chesterfield | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:45 IST
A toddler accidentally left in a vehicle for hours died Tuesday and police said his father was found dead in an apparent suicide at their Virginia home, police said.

Chesterfield County Police received a call around 11:45 am indicating that an 18-month-old boy may have been left in a vehicle for several hours, police said in a news release.

Lt. Col. Christopher Hensley said police were in touch with the child's mother and relatives who reported that the boy had not been dropped off at daycare and may be in danger, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Police also learned the boy's father was at his home and was making suicidal statements.

Responding officers found the boy dead inside the home and the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the woods behind the home, police said.

“It's just a tragedy on so many levels,” Hensley said. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends that are going to deal with this.” An investigation shows the father accidentally left the child in the vehicle for several hours and when he discovered the child dead in the vehicle, he returned home, took the child inside and then went outside and shot himself, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

