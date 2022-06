Jeweller held with gold biscuits at Agartala airport

A man was apprehended with 16 gold biscuits at the Agartala airport on Wednesday, police said.

Biplab Chowdhury, who was at the airport to catch a flight to Kolkata, was allegedly carrying the gold biscuits in his luggage, they said.

The gold biscuits, worth around Rs 1 crore, were found during luggage check by the airline staff, following which they informed the police and the Customs.

Chowdhury owns a jewellery store in Agartala, police said.

He was handed over to Customs for an investigation and necessary legal action, said Rana Chatterjee, the officer-in-charge of the Airport police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)