Left Menu

Jeweller held with gold biscuits at Agartala airport

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 29-06-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 19:23 IST
Jeweller held with gold biscuits at Agartala airport
  • Country:
  • India

A man was apprehended with 16 gold biscuits at the Agartala airport on Wednesday, police said.

Biplab Chowdhury, who was at the airport to catch a flight to Kolkata, was allegedly carrying the gold biscuits in his luggage, they said.

The gold biscuits, worth around Rs 1 crore, were found during luggage check by the airline staff, following which they informed the police and the Customs.

Chowdhury owns a jewellery store in Agartala, police said.

He was handed over to Customs for an investigation and necessary legal action, said Rana Chatterjee, the officer-in-charge of the Airport police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022