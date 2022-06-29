Left Menu

Gun-battle between Maoists, security forces in Jharkhand

PTI | Bokaro | Updated: 29-06-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 19:29 IST
Gun-battle between Maoists, security forces in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday, after which the red rebels retreated into deep forests, prompting the launch of a massive search operation, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces were conducting a combing operation inside Dak Sadam forest on the foothills of Lugu Pahari in Mahuatand Police Station area, when CPI (Maoist) cadre spotted them and opened fire, following which the gun-battle started.

However, the Maoists made a hasty retreat into deep forests, leaving behind daily use items. The search operation to nab them is underway, Bermo Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Satish Chandra Jha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022