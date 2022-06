Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Thursday

Order of play on the main show courts on the fourth day of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

Katie Boulter (Britain) v 6-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

11-Coco Gauff (United States) v Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania) COURT ONE (1200)

Jordan Thompson (Australia) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (Netherlands)

19-Alex de Minaur (Australia) v Jack Draper (Britain)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)