Maha crisis:SC to pronounce order at 9 pm on Shiv Sena’s plea against Guv direction for floor test

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order for pronouncement at 9 pm on the plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governors direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala heard arguments on behalf of Shiv Sena, its rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, and the Governor on the plea in the hearing conducted after 5 pm through hybrid mode.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:53 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order for pronouncement at 9 pm on the plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction, represented by senior advocate A M Singhvi, sought balancing of equity and deferment of holding of the floor test on Thursday saying "Governors are not angels, they are humans". On the contrary, Shinde and the Governor, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought the floor test. "Floor test can't brook any delay and the Governor in totality is satisfied. Based on relevant materials, a floor test has to be held," the top law officer told the bench on behalf of the Governor. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold a floor test of the MVA government at 11 am on Thursday.

