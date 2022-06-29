New York state, city target ghost gun sellers in lawsuits

New York state and New York City sued 10 distributors of gun components to stop the sale of illegal, largely untraceable "ghost guns" that they say make the streets more violent. In separate lawsuits on Wednesday, officials accused the companies of creating a public nuisance by selling unfinished gun frames and receivers that purchasers, who might otherwise be ineligible to buy ordinary weapons, can build into finished firearms.

Ghost guns lack serial numbers and can be acquired without background checks, making them an "equal opportunity death weapon," state Attorney General Letitia James said at a news conference. "We must meet this, head on," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "We are not going to let gun companies turn New York into a city of mail-order murder."

City and state officials are scrambling to respond to last week's U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a century-old New York law that strictly limited the carrying of guns outside the home. Governor Kathy Hochul has called a special legislative session for Thursday to pass laws to limit the spread of firearms, perhaps by tightening permit requirements or declaring some locations off-limits to the weapons.

Arm or Ally, Rainier Arms, 80P Builder, Rock Slide USA and Indie Guns are defendants in both the state and city's lawsuits. Brownells, 80 Percent Arms, Glockstore, KM Tactical and Primary Arms are also defendants in the state lawsuit. Indie Guns had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaints. The other companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

New York City police have this year recovered 175 ghost guns in arrests through mid-June, on pace to exceed last year's 263 total. Just 17 were recovered in arrests in 2018. City officials said this month that gun arrests are at a 28-year high.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)