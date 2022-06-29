Uddhav Thackeray quits as Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he is quitting the post.
''I am also quitting as member of Legislative Council,'' Thackeray said in a webcast.
His announcement came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.
