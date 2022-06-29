French prosecutors open investigation into gov't member Abad on rape accusations -reports

The Paris prosecution opened an investigation into France's minister for the disabled, Damien Abad, on suspicion of attempted rape, French media outlets BFM TV, France 2 television and TF1 reported on Wednesday.

The prosecution office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Abad had previously firmly denied the accusations linked to rape and other sexual misconduct made by several women against him through the press.

